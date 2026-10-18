“I’m much more senior than her—greet me again”: Gong Hyung-jin faces controversy over rude hosting toward Cha Ji-yeon

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Gong Hyung-jin’s rude hosting has come under fire.

Gong Hyung-jin and Cha Ji-yeon served as hosts midway through the Far East Broadcasting 70th Anniversary Homecoming Day, held at Hanyang University in Seoul on the 17th.

After performing, Cha Ji-yeon joined Gong Hyung-jin to host part of the event. When Gong stepped onto the stage, Cha bowed and greeted him respectfully, saying, “Hello, senior.” But Gong said, “Since I’m your senior, greet me one more time.” Cha bowed again and greeted him respectfully.

Gong asked, “It’s such an honor to be here on a day like today. Amen, hallelujah. You’re so glad to be here, right?” Cha clenched her fist and shouted, “Amen.” Gong laughed and said, “Are you about to hit me?”

Gong also saw Cha Ji-yeon’s name and photo on the screen behind the stage and said, “Why isn’t there a photo of me? I’m much more senior than her.” Cha apologized, saying, “I’m sorry,” and Gong brushed it off, saying, “You’re the big star right now.”

When Cha Ji-yeon introduced the next act, he spoke to her informally, saying, “Why are you acting? Just be yourself,” and at another point cut her off and said, “That was supposed to be my line, but she went and said it herself. But since Cha Ji-yeon is the star today, I’ll let it slide,” showing his displeasure.

After the video was released, Cha Ji-yeon’s fans were angered by Gong Hyung-jin’s rude hosting. They said that referring to his co-host Cha as “this girl” and “she herself,” and speaking to her informally, showed a lack of consideration for her. Criticism continues, with people saying that his behavior was inappropriate for an official event, even if the two are close in private.

Meanwhile, actor Gong Hyung-jin appeared on MBN’s “Dongchimi” last August after a seven-year hiatus. Citing business failure as the reason for his hiatus, Gong confessed, “The stress got so severe that I gained 16 kg from binge eating, and the stress even caused my teeth to fall out.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.