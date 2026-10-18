Lee Guk-joo Is Finally Leaving Her 9-Pyeong Studio in Japan: “I Want to End the Lease Early, Even If I Have to Pay More”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Guk-joo has decided to move out of her home in Japan.

On the 18th, a video titled “Can I Move..? A Day in Tokyo Looking for a New Home with Lee Guk-joo” was posted on Lee Guk-joo’s YouTube channel.

Lee Guk-joo said, “I’m going to look at places today. I rent a place in Japan. I haven’t completed the full two years yet, but I’m going to try moving. It’s not that there’s a problem with the place, but my mom and younger sibling visit often, and it felt like a waste to keep booking hotels. I didn’t come to Japan to immigrate and live here for the rest of my life; I came to have a little interest in life and recharge, so I’ve started wanting to try living somewhere new.”

Lee Guk-joo said, “From what I’ve heard, if I end the contract within two years, it would be my fault either way. So, for example, I’d have to pay an extra month’s rent, and there are also costs like cleaning fees. I started thinking I wanted to move out even if I had to pay those, so I went ahead with it.” She added, “But if I see the place and don’t like it, I might not move after all.”

The first place she visited was roomier than Lee Guk-joo’s current home—even the elevator was bigger. Lee Guk-joo exclaimed in admiration as soon as she stepped inside. But she was dismayed to hear that the rent was over 2 million won. “It’s much more expensive than I thought. My rent is 1.3 million won. Even with the yen down, it’s 700,000 won more,” she said. “I can’t stretch my budget that far. Not 2 million won.” She was concerned that the rent was above her budget.

The next place was also over budget, but it was in good condition. When she heard that the prices differed between the higher and lower floors, Lee Guk-joo said, “I felt an earthquake recently, even though people in Japan say the tremors are slight. I thought it would be hard to run downstairs. I used to insist on a high floor, but now I like lower floors too.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.