‘Dating Rumors’ Yura and Yang Se-chan Have Even Taken a Two-Day, One-Night Trip Together: “We Went to Sokcho Without a Manager” (Running Man)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A story about Yura and Yang Se-chan taking a two-day, one-night trip together on Running Man has fueled dating rumors once again.

Apink’s Chorong and Girl’s Day’s Yura appeared on the SBS variety show Running Man, which aired on the 18th.

When the two appeared, the cast showed interest, calling them “Yang Se-chan’s women.” Yura had been the subject of dating rumors with Yang Se-chan, while she and Chorong had developed a love line on Running Man.

Speculation that Yura was the woman linked to Yang Se-chan in the dating rumors spread especially after Haha repeatedly mentioned Yang Se-chan’s “idol ex-girlfriend.” Yura lamented, “After Haha brought it up, it became a huge issue. It snowballed, and everyone said it was Yura. At first, I laughed it off because I was close with Se-chan and Se-hyung, too, but every comment was like, ‘Are you going with Se-chan?’”

Yura joked, “I’ve never had dating rumors about me in my life. At this point, it feels like dating rumors have started about you and me. But, oppa, you really don’t let it show. We met, but you really didn’t let it show,” leaving Yang Se-chan genuinely flustered.

While they were on their way to the next location, Yura revealed that she and Yang Se-chan had even taken a trip together. “We went to a valley. It was somewhere like Sokcho, 13 years ago. We went for two days and one night without a manager,” she said, stirring up the studio.

Startled, Yang Se-chan tried to stop her, saying, “Yura, you have to choose your words carefully.” Yura hurriedly explained, “I went with the Girl’s Day members, Se-chan, and Se-hyung. We caught fish and swam in the valley.”

Kim Jong-kook suspected, “I think someone had a thing going on with someone,” and Yang Se-chan explained, “Se-hyung treats Yura and Hyeri like his own younger sisters and cherishes them.” Yura added, “It really felt like a group retreat to us,” but Kim Jong-kook joked suspiciously, “Sorry, but that’s just how you saw it. These guys must have been really excited. Don’t talk about it so casually,” drawing laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.