Kim Jong-min Gets Choked Up Looking at Ultrasound Photo of His 16-Week-Old Son: “I Can’t Believe I’m Going to Be a Dad”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Koyote member Kim Jong-min shared the news of his wife’s pregnancy and revealed that they are expecting a boy, expressing his joy at becoming a father-to-be.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s variety show “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” which aired on the 18th, showed Kim Jong-min telling the other members that his wife was pregnant.

When Kim Jong-min arrived for filming that day, he seemed unusually excited. When the members pressed him, saying it looked like he had good news, he finally surprised them with a confession: “We’re having a baby.”

According to Kim Jong-min, his wife was 16 weeks pregnant at the time of filming and had entered the stable period. He revealed the baby’s sex, saying, “We’re at 16 weeks now. We’ve entered the stable period.”

The baby was a boy. When the members heard that he was having a son, they said excitedly, “He’ll probably be just like you.”

Kim Jong-min also explained why he had waited to share the news of his wife’s pregnancy. “Now that we’re into the stable period, I can talk about it,” he said, explaining why he had been unable to share the news until then. He recalled that he first learned of the pregnancy while traveling to Beijing, China, with his wife, saying, “I was really surprised.”

Kim Jong-min revealed that the baby’s prenatal nickname was “Jjing-i” and shared the special story behind the name. He said he had a conception dream in which a calf was born, explaining, “In the dream, a cow gave birth to a calf, and I fed the calf milk. So I combined Beijing and calf to come up with Jjing-i.”

Kim Jong-min then shared an ultrasound photo of his son and couldn’t hide how moved he was. “He’s about 10 centimeters now. To think I’m going to be a dad...” he said.

Asked how he felt about finding out he was having a son, he said, “It feels incredibly reassuring, like I’ve gained a friend for life. I’ll do my best to raise him well,” warming hearts.

Kim Jong-min married a businessperson 11 years his junior in April last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.