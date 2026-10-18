“Thought a scuffle had broken out at the wedding venue”: Pungja wins the bouquet at Park Se-mi’s wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Park Se-mi married florist Kim Jun-yeon, and footage of Pungja catching the bouquet was released, drawing attention.

Lalal and Pungja, who attended the wedding as guests on the 18th, shared photos and videos of the event on their respective social media accounts.

The photos and videos showed Park Se-mi and Kim Jun-yeon celebrating their wedding amid congratulations from many guests, including fellow entertainers. The couple savored the happy moment with bright smiles.

Pungja particularly amused viewers by posting a video with the caption, “People who want to get married.” The video showed several female comedians, including Pungja, gathering to compete fiercely for the bouquet.

Pungja became the one to catch the bouquet, drawing attention. The lighthearted scramble for the bouquet brought laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Se-mi’s groom is Kim Jun-yeon, who currently runs a flower café and works as a florist.

Kim Jun-yeon is one year younger than Park Se-mi. The two met through an introduction from a personal trainer and married after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.