Kim Seung-soo becomes a couple with an announcer 16 years his junior; both mothers approve the match (‘My Little Old Boy’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Seung-soo became the final couple with Park Hye-yeon on ‘My Little Old Boy.’

On the 18th, SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy’ featured the final choices in the matchmaking retreat.

Kim Seung-soo suddenly went to see Park Hye-yeon, his matchmaking partner, and talked with her. He was worried about her being left alone. Park, who loved traveling so much that there was hardly a country she hadn’t visited, prompted Kim to say, “I think traveling alone is the worst. You’re by yourself even here, and when you can’t communicate well, why would you go alone and make even having a meal uncomfortable?” He then asked, “If you get married, where would you like to go for your honeymoon?”

Park Hye-yeon said, “There’s a place I still have left to visit. I love Croatia, but I’ve never been to Plitvice Lakes National Park.” Kim, however, suddenly said he wanted to go to Tanzania. Park naturally kept the conversation going, saying, “I hear Africa is nice. Now I’d like to go together.”

As they prepared food, Song Jong-ho talked with Park Hye-yeon. When she said she liked cooking, Song joked, “I go to the restaurant I run and eat there a lot. I sometimes order in, too. Unfortunately, I like pork.” Song currently runs a beef restaurant. Park laughed and said, “I like pork, too.”

Ahead of the final choice, Song Jong-ho called Park Hye-yeon aside to talk. Park said, “The mothers were so kind, and the fathers were cheerful. I liked how considerate you both were.” Song said, “I went to the hair salon this morning, and I felt excited. I’d never been on a blind date before. I’d never even been set up on a date. I was excited and very nervous, but I’ve relaxed a lot now.”

It was time for the final choice. For a couple to be formed, both participants as well as their parents on both sides had to give their approval. Kim Seung-soo chose Park Hye-yeon, while Min Ji-su chose Song Jong-ho. But Song changed his mind and chose Park. Having won the hearts of both men, Park said, “I’m so grateful for this time. You’re both such wonderful people, and I hope you’ll understand whichever choice I make,” before choosing Kim Seung-soo.

But the final hurdle for the two was getting their mothers’ approval. When the door opened, Kim Seung-soo’s mother rushed over and approved his match with Park. “Our son felt exactly the same way I did,” she said, giving Park a tight hug. Park’s mother, who had chosen Song Jong-ho throughout the matchmaking retreat, opened the door, came in, and approved of Kim Seung-soo.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.