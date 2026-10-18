“Thought he was Son Suk-ku”: Edward Lee reveals what he looked like at 25: “I had lots of girlfriends”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Chef Edward Lee drew attention after revealing that he was exceptionally popular when he was 25.

Lee Sun-min and Code Kunst appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014,” which aired on the 18th. An old photo of Edward Lee was unveiled that day, when he was back in the chef’s seat for the first time in a while, drawing interest.

That day, the cast began talking about weight following Code Kunst’s appearance. Asked when he had started gaining weight, Edward Lee replied, “After I got married.”

Later, Kim Sung-joo said, “I got hold of a photo of Chef Edward Lee when he was young,” and revealed what Edward Lee looked like before he gained weight.

The cast marveled at young Edward Lee’s handsome looks in the photo. They shared their impressions, saying, “He kind of reminds me of Son Suk-ku,” and “He has a nice neckline.”

Edward Lee explained that the photo was from “when I first opened a restaurant in New York. I was 25.” He added that he had been the chef-owner at the time and candidly said, “I had a lot of girlfriends back then,” boasting of his popularity when he was young.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.