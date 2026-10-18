‘GMF’ canceled due to torrential rain... Younha, unable to take the stage, also apologizes: “I feel disappointed and sorry”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Younha apologized for being unable to take the stage at the Grand Mint Festival after her scheduled performance was canceled due to torrential rain.

On the 18th, Younha apologized, saying, “I was told that the performance scheduled at GMP today had been canceled due to rain,” and, “I feel truly disappointed and sorry that I couldn’t perform for everyone who came despite the rainy weather.”

Younha said, “You must have been out in the rain for a long time, so please take care not to catch a cold,” and added, “Please refer to the organizers’ announcement for further details.”

On the 18th, the organizers of the Grand Mint Festival (hereafter GMF) announced via the festival’s official social media accounts, “We have determined that, with the adverse weather continuing, it is practically impossible to fully deliver the performances as planned,” adding, “Tickets will be fully refunded.”

GMF was held at Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, Seoul, over two days starting on the 17th. The festival wrapped up safely on the first day, but torrential rain—nearly 20–30 mm per hour—poured down on the second day, the 18th, and the performances were ultimately canceled. The sudden downpour and strong winds caused the roof canopy at 88 Lawn Plaza to sag under the weight of rainwater, while water at the 88 Lake Waterfront Stage rose to just below the stage structures, forcing BOL4 and Nip Archive to stop their performances.

The performances by Jung Seung-hwan, Roy Kim, CNBLUE and Younha, who had been scheduled to take the outdoor stage, were then canceled. However, the indoor performances at KSPO Dome went ahead as scheduled, and outdoor performances reportedly resumed from 5:30 p.m., after the rain let up.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.