Kim Min’s ‘I Live Alone’ staging rumors get a rebuttal—and an unexpected embarrassing past is unearthed: ‘I know all about you slacking off’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] A local resident’s comment, which unearthed an unexpected embarrassing past while trying to clear up rumors that actor Kim Min’s appearance on ‘I Live Alone’ was staged, is making waves.

Recently, a netizen identified only as A commented on a video of Kim Min appearing on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone.’ A said they lived in the same neighborhood and had seen Kim over the years. “I know Kim Min’s parents, too. It’s true that after his father passed away, he left the motorcycle his father had left behind sitting unused for years and fixed it last year. He did spruce up the yard a little for filming, but he really does live there, coming and going. He also has a home in a rundown villa, but what you’re seeing now is real.” A set the record straight on the staging rumors.

A said, “Even though he was a customer at our shop, when I first saw him, I thought he was homeless. I realized he was a celebrity later, when I saw him in ‘Casino.’ Please stop trying to whip up public opinion over claims that it was staged. Dongducheon residents all know what an admirable and kind person actor Kim Min is.”

A then exposed Kim Min, saying, “But, Kim Min? When did you ever tag along with your father and work?? LOL. I know you used to slack off when you were young.” Netizens burst out laughing at A’s comment, which unearthed an old embarrassing past while trying to clear up the staging rumors about Kim Min. They left comments such as “Even the comment feels real” and “You really finished it off with ‘you used to slack off.’”

Meanwhile, actor Kim Min made headlines after showing off an extraordinary off-grid lifestyle on ‘I Live Alone,’ which aired on the 2nd. Living in a 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Kim generated electricity by operating a generator himself and repaired the cracked floor on his own, among other things, revealing an unusual daily life that astonished the panelists.

After the broadcast, however, some people alleged that the house looked different in a street-view image taken last July than it does now, and claimed the show was staged. They also raised various suspicions, saying it seemed strange that he was running a generator even though there was a utility pole in front of the house.

In response, the ‘I Live Alone’ team denied the staging rumors, saying, “Just as shown on the program, the house is genuinely where Mr. Kim Min lives, and the production team did not separately fix anything up for filming or stage the situation in any way.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.