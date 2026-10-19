Mina must have missed ♥Ryu Philip, who left for the U.S. alone, so much... “This is practically a forced summons”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Mina “summoned” her husband Ryu Philip through a challenge.

On the 18th, Mina posted a video along with the caption, “At this point, isn’t this a forced summons of my husband in the U.S.?”

The video showed Mina taking on the recently popular so-called “Mihon and Bihon” (“unmarried and choosing not to marry”) challenge. The short-form challenge is based on “NEON,” the debut song by A20 LITE, and was created because the lyrics “NEON AND BEYOND” are said to sound like “Mihon and Bihon.” Since it is a dance challenge in which AI inserts a partner’s face so they can dance together, Mina used AI to summon her husband Ryu Philip, who is far away, and ease her longing for him.

Meanwhile, Mina’s husband Ryu Philip recently shared an update after traveling to the U.S. alone. He explained why he had left for the U.S., saying, “I’ve been under a lot of stress recently. Because of my uncertain future, I suddenly came to the U.S. I think I’ll have to make a lot of decisions here.” As attention also turned to Mina over his sudden trip to the U.S., she explained why she had stayed in Korea: “It’s been over a month since my husband went to the U.S. A lot of articles have come out today, so I’m sure many of you are curious, but I have five cats and one dog—little ones who are like my children—and I can’t go away for a long time.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.