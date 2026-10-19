'Daughter of Choi Jin-sil' Choi Jun-hee shares heartbreaking update, face badly swollen: “I don’t know what state I was in”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, opened up about going through a difficult time after the social media account that had 230,000 followers was blocked.

On the 18th, Choi Jun-hee opened up: “As everyone knows, my account suddenly got shut down in the middle of my trip, and by the time I got to New York, I was crying and carrying on. Honestly, I don’t even remember what state of mind I was in.”

Earlier, Choi Jun-hee had experienced her social media account, which had around 230,000 followers, being suddenly blocked.

Choi Jun-hee also shared a photo of her face badly swollen from crying in distress. “It was taken a while ago, but I cried like this all day while looking at Instagram,” she said, describing how she felt at the time.

Choi Jun-hee has also recently revealed how difficult she was feeling while interacting with fans.

When a netizen commented, “Please give Junhee her account back,” Choi Jun-hee replied, “My mental state was kind of shattered, and just when I pick up the pieces one by one and barely put them back together, life comes along and says, ‘Oh, how did you fix it?’ and breaks it all over again.” Her metaphorical description of seeming to face hardship again after struggling to pull herself together drew sympathy.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee held a wedding last May with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.