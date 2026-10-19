He really does look like Byun Woo-seok... ♥ Kim Ji-sun sees Park Se-mi's groom in person: “He was so handsome”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Park Se-mi has tied the knot with her handsome groom, who bears a resemblance to Byun Woo-seok. Kim Ji-sun, who attended the wedding, lavishly praised the groom’s looks.

On the 18th, Kim Ji-sun said, “I still can’t believe our Se-mi is getting married. Park Se-mi, Seo-jun’s mom, whom I’ve always thought of as a little girl, became the most beautiful bride in the world today. And the groom was so handsome! They really were a perfect couple. It was twice as joyful to meet some younger colleagues I hadn’t seen in a long time and celebrate together, haha. Our Se-mi, I hope you keep laughing lots just as you do now, cherish each other, and build a beautiful home filled with love! Se-mi, congratulations from the bottom of my heart! You have to live happily ever after. I love you!”

Photos shared alongside the post showed Kim Ji-sun attending Park Se-mi’s wedding that day as a guest. Park Se-mi posed for a sweet photo with Kim Ji-sun and drew attention in her wedding dress, showing off her elegant bridal look.

In particular, Park Se-mi’s husband, Kim Jun-yeon, caught everyone’s eye with his handsome looks reminiscent of actor Byun Woo-seok.

Pungja, who received the bouquet that day, and Lalal, who attended as a guest, also shared photos and videos from the wedding, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Park Se-mi’s husband, Kim Jun-yeon, runs a flower café and works as a florist. A year younger than Park Se-mi, he met her through an introduction from a personal trainer, and they married after dating for about two years.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.