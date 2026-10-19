Jo Yoon-hee, who divorced Lee Dong-gun, joins daughter at Malaysian international school camp: “Experience a different world”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actress Jo Yoon-hee shared how she accompanied her daughter Roa to an English camp at an international school in Malaysia and cared for her herself, revealing her distinctive views on education.

A video titled “Real Talk Among Moms Who Want to Send Their Children Abroad to Study” was released on the YouTube channel “Hwang Jung-eum” on the 18th. It showed Hwang Jung-eum sharing a meal with Jo Yoon-hee and Shim Yi-young and talking about various aspects of parenting.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum brought up the idea of going to an overseas camp with the children. She said, “I suggested taking our kids to camp, but we haven’t gone yet,” then asked Jo Yoon-hee, “You went this time, right?”

Jo Yoon-hee replied, “I went to a camp in Malaysia with my daughter Roa early this year.” After hearing this, Hwang praised her, saying, “That’s impressive. Going by yourself like that. Yoon-hee, you’re amazing.”

Jo Yoon-hee also explained why she went to the overseas camp. “I went because I wanted to. I wanted to experience a different world and show Roa a little of it,” she said.

She added, “There wasn’t really anyone else to go with Roa, so I stayed right by her side and looked after her the whole time.” Hwang agreed, saying, “You’re the best friend she could have.”

Jo Yoon-hee had previously traveled to Malaysia with her daughter Roa during the child’s winter vacation. She once drew attention by sharing a photo of Roa wearing the uniform of a private international school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. While Roa was there to attend the school’s English camp, Jo also followed the local schedule with her.

Jo Yoon-hee married Lee Dong-gun in 2017 and had a daughter, Roa, but the couple divorced in 2020.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.