Kim Min-seok halts Park Hye-won’s performance to greet the audience onstage, sparking abuse-of-power controversy

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Kim Min-seok, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), came under fire for his unexpected onstage greeting.

DPK leader Kim Min-seok attended the opening ceremony of the 21st Sunchang Fermented Paste Festival, held in Sunchang, North Jeolla Province, on the 15th. But he caused controversy by giving congratulatory remarks in the middle of a performance by Park Hye-won, who had been invited to perform.

As Park Hye-won was preparing to sing her next song after performing two songs, the emcee introduced Kim. Kim went onstage and said, “Sunchang is nice because the local fermented pastes taste good and the people are good, because it is the hometown of Minister of Unification Jeong Dong-young, who is working hard in our government, and because it is in Representative Park Hee-seung’s district.”

Netizens responded that they were displeased. Critics said that a politician giving remarks from the stage in the middle of a performance was disrespectful not only to the singer but also to the audience who had come to watch. They also criticized the culture of “excessive protocol” at local festivals, where politicians are given seats of honor and protocol takes precedence over events and performances, calling it a form of “abuse of power.”

Despite the rare and unpleasant experience of having her microphone taken away while she was singing, Park Hye-won showed no sign of being shaken and completed her performance without incident.

A representative of New Order, Park Hye-won’s agency, said, “Various situations arise when you perform. Park Hye-won will continue to do her best to sing, whatever the circumstances.”

Kim apologized, saying, “I had said I wouldn’t give remarks because the performance was underway, but the emcee’s sudden call prompted me to go onstage.”

Park Hye-won gained public recognition by finishing in the top three on Mnet’s “Superstar K 2016.” She made her official debut in December 2018 with the single “Let Me Out.” In 2019, she began gaining popularity when “Like Watering a Withered Flower” sparked a reverse-charting phenomenon.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.