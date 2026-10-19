“Feels like walking into a motel in Cheonho-dong”... Yang Hong-won’s bold remark right after his wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper Yang Hong-won has drawn attention for his unusual remark as he married his longtime partner, Won Hyun-joo.

On the 19th, Yang Hong-won posted several wedding photos on social media along with the message, “Hyun-joo, I love you. I still feel like I’m going into Inners Motel in Cheonho-dong.”

The photos showed Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo at their wedding. In a black-and-white photo, Yang, dressed in a suit, holds the hand of Won, who is wearing a wedding dress. In another photo, Won shows off her graceful beauty in a pure white dress, holding a bouquet.

What particularly caught people’s attention was the “Inners Motel in Cheonho-dong” mentioned by Yang Hong-won. The remark seems to suggest that he still holds on to the excitement of their dating days even after the wedding, conveying his affection for his wife, who has been by his side for so long.

People who saw the post responded in various ways, saying, “There’s really no excusing Yang,” “Wishing you a happy family,” “That line is a little startling, but congratulations—live happily,” and “Just say you love her, Hong-won.”

Yang Hong-won and former model Won Hyun-joo married at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the 18th, officially becoming husband and wife. The couple had been dating since around 2017, and after about eight years together, they culminated their relationship in marriage.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Yang Rua, in November 2024, before getting married. At the time, Yang Hong-won personally announced the birth of his daughter on social media, writing, “Hyun-joo did it. My daughter, Yang Rua—please congratulate her.”

Rapper Swings hosted the wedding, and the couple’s daughter, Rua, appeared as a flower girl, adding to the occasion’s significance.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo have connected with fans through their YouTube channel, “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary,” sharing both their daily life with their daughter and preparations for the wedding, including gatherings to hand out invitations and wedding dress fittings.

Yang Hong-won first made a name for himself by winning Season 1 of Mnet’s “High School Rapper” in 2017. He has since continued his career as a rapper, finishing as runner-up on “Show Me the Money 8” in 2019.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.