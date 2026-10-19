“What on earth are you doing?”... TV uproar over scene showing a female entertainer’s buttocks being touched

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A scene in which a male comedian touches a female cast member’s buttocks on a Japanese variety show aired without being edited out, fueling growing controversy.

According to Japanese media outlets including Livedoor News, the incident occurred during a special segment of the Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. (TBS) variety show “All-Star Afterparty,” which aired late at night on the 10th. As 90 cast members took on the challenge of getting over a 2.7-meter-high wall within a time limit, female comedian Konno Buruma was climbing the wall when a male comedian below her touched her buttocks with his hand and appeared to fondle them. The scene was shown on screen without being edited out.

The host who saw the scene criticized the way she was touched, saying, in effect, that it was “a somewhat unpleasant touch.”

After the show aired, the scene spread on social media, prompting continued criticism from viewers.

Physical contact may be unavoidable as cast members support one another while climbing the wall, but some criticized the male comedian’s actions as going beyond what was needed to help. Others said his behavior was inappropriate compared with how other cast members tried to avoid sensitive areas when helping the female contestant.

Another comedian who appeared on the show also posted a message to the effect of: “I was so focused on the challenge that I didn’t notice, but what on earth did they do? That’s absolutely unbelievable.”

It is not known whether the people involved have commented or whether the broadcaster has taken any follow-up action.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.