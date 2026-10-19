Asked About a “New Romance” After Her Divorce From Lee Beom-soo, Lee Yoon-jin Posts Photo of Child Lying on the Street

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Yoon-jin, actor Lee Beom-soo’s former wife and an interpreter and broadcaster, shared her thoughts on dating after divorce.

On the 19th, Lee Yoon-jin held an “Ask Me Anything” session on social media, answering fans’ questions.

That day, one user asked Lee Yoon-jin, “What about dating??” In response, Lee shared a photo of a young child sprawled on the street and replied, “I don’t feel like doing anything...” drawing attention.

Particular interest has focused on Lee Yoon-jin’s candid yet humorous response to a publicly posted question about dating after her divorce from Lee Beom-soo.

Lee Yoon-jin also answered a question about what songs she usually enjoys listening to. She introduced Jon Batiste’s “FREEDOM,” sharing her musical tastes.

Another user opened up about concerns over their relationship with their children, saying, “What’s the secret to getting along with your kids? Don’t you get angry? I’m envious that you get along like friends even with kids going through puberty. My emotions are all over the place; I tell myself to be nice, but then I suddenly get stern with my sons.”

In response, Lee Yoon-jin shared a photo of herself lying in bed and gave a brief, emphatic reply: “It’s the same for everyone.” In the photo, she appears to be lying down looking exhausted, with the phrase written in large letters, prompting laughter.

Lee Yoon-jin, who had drawn envy for seeming to get along with her children like a friend, appears to have humorously expressed that she faces the same difficulties in raising children as anyone else.

Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010, and they had a son and a daughter. News of their breakup became public in 2024. The two later experienced conflict as they went through divorce proceedings.

Even after the divorce, Lee Yoon-jin has stayed in touch with the public by sharing glimpses of her daily life and updates on her children through social media and other channels.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.