Woman loses 40 kg, hears ex-boyfriend’s abuse: “Your body looks like a grandma’s”; Seo Jang-hoon snaps, “How would you know without even trying?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TV personality Seo Jang-hoon delivered a sharp rebuke to a woman who lacked confidence in her appearance after a dramatic change in weight following major surgery.

A woman who says she lacks confidence in her appearance after a dramatic change in weight following major surgery will appear on the 386th episode of KBS Joy’s “Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,” airing on the 19th.

The woman, who underwent major surgery for health reasons, says she lost 40 kg in six months as a result of its aftereffects. The dramatic change in her weight left her with surgical scars, stretch marks and sagging skin, among other things, and she confides that she feels stressed whenever she has to face her body.

The woman says she feels good when she checks the number, but feels differently when she actually looks at her body. Although her health recovered after surgery, her concerns about her appearance have continued even now, 10 years later.

She says her emotional wounds deepened while dating, too. She revealed that an ex-boyfriend she had dated for a long time compared her with other women and even insulted her, saying, “Your body looks like a grandma’s,” drawing sympathy.

After hearing her story, Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun advised her to start with what she can do for herself rather than continue dwelling on her worries. In particular, Seo sharply challenged her for declaring change difficult without having tried exercising, asking, “How would you know if you haven’t even tried?” He advised that it was important to build up her stamina gradually rather than overexert herself.

Viewers can find out whether she can move past her past wounds and long-standing insecurity, let go of her stubbornness and try a new approach in the 386th episode of “Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,” airing tonight (the 19th) at 8 p.m. on KBS Joy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.