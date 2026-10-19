“Did you have a child for the country?”... Nucksal faces backlash for saying ₩1 million in childcare support is not enough

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Nucksal came under fire for comments about childcare policy.

On the 16th, Nucksal shared his thoughts on the government’s childbirth and childcare support policies in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

When Urban Zakapa’s Jo Hyun-ah asked about policies for families with multiple children, Nucksal began: “They’ll pay 1 million won a month for a year. I hear they’ll pay it all at once next year. There are benefits for families with multiple children, but honestly, this country has lost its senses.”

He continued: “The country is not far from collapse, and yet these are the only benefits available. People who have children should be hailed as heroes; even that wouldn’t be enough. Having a child isn’t some special privilege, but people should be encouraged and supported more. For people like us who lead comfortable, well-established lives, having children is a choice. There should be a point at which people are supported and encouraged when a child is born. The amount currently provided in Korea isn’t enough. The support is paid for only one year. It makes no sense.”

Netizens responded coldly, saying things like, “Didn’t they have a child because they wanted one?” “A hero is someone who does something great for others,” and “Conversely, if that child grows up and gets into trouble in society, will you give back the support money you received?”

Nucksal married a non-celebrity six years his junior in 2022, and they welcomed a son five months later, in February 2023. They welcomed a second son last October.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.