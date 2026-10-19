“Lee Hyori helped with her blind date”: Oh Ji-hyun was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 25... had one ovary removed and now faces her sixth round of chemotherapy

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Oh Ji-hyun, who came to public attention after appearing on “Mongle Counseling Center,” was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 25 and has been receiving treatment, a fact that has only now come to light.

A video titled “Ovarian Cancer Comes to 25-Year-Old Ji-hyun: From Surgery to Chemotherapy” was posted on the YouTube channel “Abopeach” on the 18th.

In the video, Oh Jeong-hyeon, Oh Ji-hyun’s older sister, explained why she had been less active on YouTube and social media in recent months, saying, “Something quite big happened in the past four months, and it brought many changes to our family as well.”

According to Oh Jeong-hyeon, Oh Ji-hyun had been receiving regular annual gynecological checkups for polycystic ovary syndrome since about three years ago. Then, last October, she was told that she had a growth on her ovary, and a test six months later confirmed that it had grown. At first, doctors suspected uterine fibroids and ovarian cysts, among other conditions, and she underwent surgery at a university hospital. However, an examination of tissue removed during the first surgery led to a diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

After the unexpected result, Oh Ji-hyun changed hospitals and underwent additional surgery. The medical team reportedly explained that, since the growth had been confirmed as malignant, the affected ovary needed to be removed as soon as possible and chemotherapy continued.

Oh Ji-hyun had one ovary removed in her second surgery. Fortunately, tests conducted during the operation found no cancer in the other ovary, so both ovaries were not removed, it was reported.

Her treatment did not end with surgery. Oh Ji-hyun began chemotherapy right before she was due to be discharged. She currently receives chemotherapy injections every three weeks and is also undergoing additional treatment, including injections to boost her white blood cell count and hormone injections. Her family said she had also gone to the emergency room because of pain during treatment. Oh Jeong-hyeon said that, as of early October, Oh Ji-hyun was about to undergo her fifth round of chemotherapy, after which only her final, sixth round would remain.

Oh Ji-hyun came to viewers’ attention after appearing on “Mongle Counseling Center,” an SBS variety show that ended last March. The program follows young adults with developmental disabilities who dream of finding love as they try their hand at romance for the first time with help from the married couple Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon. On the show, Oh Ji-hyun went on a blind date with Park Jun-hyeok, and they drew interest by confirming their mutual feelings in the final selection and continuing their connection. Questions about how she was doing followed, but she had reportedly been less active while focusing on ovarian cancer surgery and chemotherapy.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.