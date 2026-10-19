“I’m sorry, I’m really sorry”... Yoo Jae-suk makes a 90-degree bow of apology a month after filming was canceled, leaving the set in a stir

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On SBS’s “Whenever Possible,” Yoo Jae-suk declares, “Today is Yoo Jae-suk’s apology broadcast,” prompting curiosity about what happened.

SBS variety show “Whenever Possible” (directed by Choi Bo-pil; written by Chae Jin-a) is a variety program that brings good fortune during the brief pockets of free time people encounter in their daily lives, with a format built around “targeting those gaps.” The show continued its upward trend with a peak rating of 6.1% and a household rating of 4.2% for its broadcast on Tuesday the 13th. It ranked No. 1 among all entertainment and cultural programs in its time slot for nine consecutive weeks, while its rating among viewers aged 20–49 reached 1.3%, putting it at No. 1 among all Tuesday variety shows and showcasing its unrivaled strength as a Tuesday-night hit.

In the episode airing Tuesday the 20th, “Two Yoo” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with “gap friends” (guests) Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin, seek out pockets of free time around Gwanghwamun.

“Whenever Possible” is drawing attention by revealing the reunion of Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin after filming was canceled. Filming for “Whenever Possible,” which had been scheduled for last month, was canceled that day because Yoo Jae-suk had a high fever caused by a bad cold. Now appearing before the cameras in good health, Yoo repeatedly gives 90-degree bows all around before declaring, “I should apologize to the people whose free-time moments we visit, too. Today is an apology broadcast—the Yoo Jae-suk apology episode.” Yoo Yeon-seok, meanwhile, catches everyone’s eye with his dramatically short hairstyle and jokes, “When I heard my big brother was sick, I was so shocked that I cut my hair,” making Yoo burst out laughing. Yoo even says, “Thank you for worrying about me. I’ll give it everything I’ve got today,” declaring that he’ll go along with anything just for today and piquing his younger castmates’ interest.

Meanwhile, “gap friends” Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin, who join the show that day, are what people call “Kingkongs,” since they belong to the same agency. Reportedly, their perfect chemistry helps them make the most of Yoo Jae-suk’s generous offer and enjoy a shopping opportunity as well. During a visit to a gift shop, Shin and Chae cheerfully say, “Sunbae, please buy us two keychains.” When Yoo readily agrees, saying, “You can buy them all,” Shin takes it a step further: “Sunbae, I’m going to pick up some accessories, too,” leaving Yoo in a cold sweat.

How far will Yoo Jae-suk’s apology broadcast go that day? And how will the innocent Kingkongs, Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin, fare after even managing to open Yoo’s wallet? Anticipation is mounting for the full episode of “Whenever Possible.”

The healing variety show “Whenever Possible,” promising even more laughter and emotion rooted in everyday life, airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.