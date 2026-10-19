“Feels like walking into a motel in Cheonho-dong”... Yang Hong-won, who wed Won Hyeon-ju, makes the worst-ever wedding remark

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won shared his thoughts on marrying model Won Hyeon-ju. Netizens could not hide their shock at an unprecedentedly awful remark.

On the 19th, Yang Hong-won posted wedding photos on his account, writing, “Hyeon-ju, I love you. I still feel like I’m walking into a XXX motel in Cheonho-dong.”

Netizens voiced their discomfort, commenting, “That’s the worst thing to say,” “Just say you love her,” “What’s with bringing up a motel on your wedding day?” “There’s no topping that remark,” and “He made his wife look cheap with one sentence.”

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju, who had been dating since 2017, got married on the 18th at an undisclosed location in Seoul. Rapper Swings served as the emcee, and their daughter Lua, born in November 2024, was the flower girl.

Yang Hong-won rose to fame after winning Mnet’s High School Rapper in 2017 under the name Young B. In 2019, he also finished as runner-up on Mnet’s Show Me the Money 8.

However, he has also faced many controversies. In 2020, he sparked controversy by exposing his buttocks and posting photos of himself smoking on the street and smoking as a minor. Last June, he raised eyebrows by uploading photos of Japanese adult products, and allegations of school violence also resurfaced.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.