Son Suk-ku grabs senior actor Lee Seo-jin by the collar: “It’s more fun to make hyung do the work” (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Son Suk-ku has teased an unusual chemistry with Lee Seo-jin on the SBS variety show My Genie Secretary.

Recently, the team behind the SBS variety program Whatever You Wish, Genie – My Genie Secretary (hereafter, My Genie Secretary) uploaded a teaser video titled “‘My star’ Son Suk-ku: His plan to put Lee Seo-jin in his place goes awry amid Seo-jin’s attentive care!” The teaser showed Son appearing as “my star.” Ahead of meeting Lee Seo-jin, Son candidly revealed, “I thought it would be fun to make hyung Seo-jin do a lot for me.” He went on to say, “Then, just at that moment, hyung Kwang-gyu contacted me.” It turned out that Kim Kwang-kyu had asked him, “Kidnap Seo-jin and put him in his place a little.” Son confidently replied, “Just trust me! Come down safely.” As the two’s plan targeting Lee Seo-jin got underway, viewers were left wondering whether Son would live up to Kim Kwang-kyu’s expectations.

Son said, “I told him I’d leave the tough jobs to hyung Seo-jin,” bringing laughs by asking Lee to take on various tasks instead of Kim Kwang-kyu, who usually did the driving. He also bolstered the plan with the bold move of grabbing Lee Seo-jin by the collar on Kim’s behalf.

Son Suk-ku’s quirky requests didn’t stop there. Saying, “I’ll gradually take a few liberties,” he asked Lee to recreate the famous line “Are you in pain? I am too” from the drama Damo. But instead of responding as Son had hoped, Lee quipped, “What do you mean, ‘Are you in pain’? Is something wrong with you?”—prompting laughter.

Moreover, Son Suk-ku, who had seemed determined from the start to make Lee Seo-jin do whatever he wanted, gradually began to change as time went on. Lee even tied Son’s tie for him and attentively looked after him, taking care of his every need. Before long, Son had warmed to Lee’s kind side. The change caught the eye: unlike his initially unrestrained way of treating Lee, Son gradually began accepting his thoughtfulness.

Lee Seo-jin also showed that he liked Son Suk-ku. Footage revealed Lee seeming captivated by Son’s charms, including his English and basketball skills, drawing interest in their relationship. What began with each saying he would make the other do things for him gradually took on an affectionate tone, raising anticipation for how their unexpected chemistry will play out in the full episode.

The unexpected casualty in all this was Kim Kwang-kyu. Watching Son Suk-ku and Lee Seo-jin grow closer, Kim eventually called actor Han Ji-min and vented, seemingly feeling left out. Han is known for her combative chemistry with Son and Lee. Kim made viewers burst out laughing when he told her, “It looks like Suk-ku and Seo-jin are dating each other.”

Han responded, “Throw them both into the sea,” showing off her playful wit.

Son Suk-ku joined My Genie Secretary with the bold intention of putting Lee Seo-jin in his place, but ended up opening his heart to Lee’s thoughtful care and creating unexpected chemistry.

What kind of laughs will Son Suk-ku and Lee Seo-jin’s meeting bring? My Genie Secretary airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.