Go Youn-jung’s College-Era “Pub Poster” Goes Viral—She Had a Fully Polished Look Even as a Student

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Photos of actress Go Youn-jung from her college days, before her debut, have once again become a hot topic.

A promotional poster for a festival pub, photographed while Go Youn-jung was attending Seoul Women’s University, has recently been circulating online, particularly on community sites and social media, drawing attention.

The newly released photo is a poster made to promote a festival pub hosted by the College of Fine Arts at Seoul Women’s University. Go Youn-jung appears as the model, catching viewers’ eyes.

In the photo, Go Youn-jung wears a white V-neck knit top, resting her chin on one hand as she gazes at the camera. Her long, straight hair, defined features, and fresh yet sophisticated aura are not much different from her appearance today, drawing admiration.

The striking image, which could have come from a fashion spread, catches the eye even amid the bottles of alcohol on the table and the relaxed atmosphere typical of a student pub. It shows that she stood out even as an ordinary college student, before entering the entertainment industry.

This is not the first time Go Youn-jung’s beauty during her college years has made headlines. After graduating from Seoul Arts High School and majoring in art at Seoul Women’s University, she became known through her work as a model for the college magazine Daehaknaeil, after photos taken while she was enrolled there brought her to the magazine’s attention.

In the photo spreads released at the time, Go Youn-jung showed off her exceptional beauty even in casual outfits, such as a red sweatshirt and a pink top. Photos of her reading a book or sitting in front of a laptop with her long hair falling naturally captured both the fresh charm of a college student and an aura rivaling that of a model.

Go Youn-jung drew attention for her exceptional beauty to such an extent that stories circulated about her being nicknamed the “Miracle of Moses” during her college years. This festival poster is also drawing renewed interest as a glimpse of how popular she was back then.

Go Youn-jung, whose striking looks were already fully formed before her debut, made her acting debut in the 2019 tvN drama He Is Psychometric. She went on to appear in Netflix’s The School Nurse Files and Sweet Home, JTBC’s Law School, tvN’s A Korean Odyssey, Disney+’s Moving, and tvN’s Resident Playbook, among other productions, solidifying her standing as an actress.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.