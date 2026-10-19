Ha Young’s ‘pro-Japanese controversy’ spills over to Lee Je-hoon... ‘The Long Shot Trial’ misses next year’s first-half lineup

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Amid the continuing controversy over actress Ha Young’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities, her next project, the SBS drama ‘The Long Shot Trial,’ has reportedly been dropped from the lineup for the first half of next year.

According to an OSEN report on the 19th, SBS recently removed ‘The Long Shot Trial’ from its lineup for the first half of next year. Although various options for scheduling the drama are being discussed, its future broadcast schedule, including a possible second-half airing, has not yet been confirmed. The change to the scheduling plans for a drama that has already finished filming has also drawn attention to the reasons behind it.

‘The Long Shot Trial’ is a remake based on a Japanese TV Asahi drama. Starring actors Lee Je-hoon and Ha Young, it is a comedic legal detective drama that is set to humorously tell the story of characters solving cases with little chance of success. It was initially in preparation for a February 2027 broadcast, but recent changes to its scheduling plans have left its future timetable unclear.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Ha Young has also returned to the spotlight. She came under fire last August after her great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities came to light. In the wake of the controversy, she also left seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix series ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.’

At the time, the team behind ‘The Long Shot Trial’ also took a cautious stance on the matter surrounding Ha Young. Although filming had already wrapped, the production team said last August, “We are taking the recent matter involving a cast member very seriously,” adding, “We are currently discussing it carefully from various angles with the production company and related parties.” This showed that, after controversy arose around a cast member, the team was giving careful thought to the show’s future direction.

‘The Long Shot Trial’ has drawn attention in particular because it is based on a Japanese drama. If it airs in February 2027, its initially reported target, it could reach viewers around March 1 Independence Movement Day. With the controversy over Ha Young’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities coinciding with the show’s Japanese source material, questions have also been raised about whether debate surrounding the show could continue depending on when it airs.

Attention is focused on whether ‘The Long Shot Trial,’ which has already finished filming, will reach viewers after further scheduling discussions, and when its broadcast schedule will be confirmed.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.