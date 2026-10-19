NMIXX hint at a third consecutive mega-hit: “Healthy pressure, and ‘Long Wish’ made us wish more earnestly”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group NMIXX is making a comeback.

NMIXX will release its sixth mini-album, ‘Strange Muse,’ on the 19th.

The title track, ‘Long Wish,’ is a pop song blending moombahton, Afro, and future house. It stands out for its distinctive arrangement, including an exhilarating sound, a break that settles down to just piano and vocals, and a bridge that builds alongside narration. The lyrics romantically portray finally making a wish with all one’s heart for one another.

For the first time, the members will also present unit songs: Lily and Haewon’s ballad-pop track ‘You Are the Moon,’ Sullyoon and Bae’s ‘Hot and Unbothered,’ and Jiwoo and Kyujin’s ‘Whoosh.’ The album features six tracks in total, including ‘Rude Talk’ and ‘Kerosene.’

Kyujin contributed to writing and composing, while Bae took part in writing the lyrics for the unit track and ‘Rude Talk,’ adding to the album’s authenticity.

NMIXX has been enjoying a rapid rise in popularity with ‘mixxpop’ songs that emphasize the group’s identity, including ‘Blue Valentine’ and ‘Heavy Serenade.’ Expectations are high for the new music they are about to present. Here is a Q&A with NMIXX.

- This is your comeback about five months after your fifth mini-album, ‘Heavy Serenade.’ How do you feel about returning, and what message does the album convey?

▶ We’re excited to meet NSWER (the official name of our fandom) with new music and performances, and to promote happily together. This album, ‘Strange Muse,’ tells the story of how everyone becomes one another’s ‘muse’ in Mixtopia, where everyone shines in their own colorful way. A ‘birthday party’ for a new muse takes place here every day. The title track, ‘Long Wish,’ is about continually blowing out candles and making long wishes for one another, as each is the guest of honor at the party.

- What does the album title mean?

▶ I think a muse is anything that inspires me, even if other people don’t understand it. Mixtopia is a place where colorful people come together and freely express themselves, and where people who are truly different meet and inspire one another. I think the album title ‘Strange Muse’ came about because it tells a story set in Mixtopia, which is full of muses that inspire me, even if they seem a little strange or unusual. I think ‘Strange Muse’ will be an album that shows what we mean to one another, and how ‘difference’ can help create the world we want.

- What’s the standout point of ‘Long Wish’?

▶ When I first heard it, I thought it sounded both hopeful and unique. There were parts where I especially liked the rhythm and others where I thought the melody was beautiful. The chorus and the narration that comes in here and there were especially moving. During recording, there were a lot of high notes, so I paid close attention to my vocal technique. I remember practicing a lot because it was my first time rapping on a title track. (Lily)

The chorus is fairly high, so I put a lot of thought into making my voice more pleasant to listen to, even trying to change where I place my voice compared with how I usually sing. (Sullyoon)

I hope you’ll hear the narration in the intro and become completely immersed in ‘Long Wish.’ I hope you can also feel the overwhelming yet precious emotions of that moment when we came face-to-face with one another. (Haewon)

- We’d like to hear about your experience working on your first unit songs since debut.

▶ I was grateful to take part in writing the lyrics for track three, ‘Rude Talk,’ and for my first unit song with Sullyoon, ‘Hot and Unbothered (SULLYOON, BAE).’ I also had meetings with the lyricist, exchanged ideas, and learned a lot by observing and listening. Sullyoon and I talked a lot about the direction of the lyrics for our unit song. I remember working on it together by sharing our thoughts over the phone, even when we were apart. (Bae)

I’d always wanted to try writing and composing someday, but getting started for the first time was always difficult. So I was really happy to have the opportunity to contribute to the lyrics and composition on this album. It wasn’t easy to work in line with the direction of the song, but I want to value the fact that I took part. I still have a lot to learn, but I’ll keep showing you how I grow. (Kyujin)

- Did the success of your previous release make you feel pressure about your comeback? What mindset did you bring to preparing the album?

▶ We worked hard to live up to the expectations of all the people looking forward to it. I felt a little pressure, but more than that, I think I was most excited about getting to show you our new songs. (Lily)

We’ve always wanted to be ‘someone who makes people look forward to what’s next’; it’s an expression that feels good to hear whenever we hear it. Like the title track, we prepared happily and earnestly, with our hearts making wishes. (Haewon)

I think of it as healthy pressure. We have NSWER waiting for us and people who are always there to help us, so our desire to do well grows, and that seems to motivate us to work even harder. We’ve always done our best, so I went into this project thinking we just needed to do what we’ve always done. (Jiwoo)

- What is NMIXX’s long wish, and what are your goals for promotions?

▶ We want to make wishes for those who bring us happiness: ourselves, NSWER, and our families. We especially wish for NSWER’s health and happiness. We’re happy when NSWER is happy, too. When we look back far in the future on the time we spent with NMIXX, we hope it will remain a precious and happy memory. NMIXX has done well so far, too, so we hope many more wonderful days lie ahead and that we’ll become artists NSWER can always be proud of! Our goal is to promote in good health and happiness. We hope ‘Long Wish’ will be loved by even more people.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.