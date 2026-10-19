Ahn Eun-jin: “I’ll sexually harass you in one minute”... Debate over threatening line in “A Love Other Than Yours”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A line mentioning sexual assault in a KBS drama starring actress Ahn Eun-jin has sparked debate among viewers.

In the KBS 2TV weekend drama “A Love Other Than Yours,” which aired on the 18th (written by Yoo Su-ji and directed by Hwang Seung-gi), lawyer Han Tae-seung (Lee Joo-an) of Jaegang Law Firm was shown clashing with a fellow lawyer.

That day, Han Tae-seung’s colleague criticized him, saying, “Stop dragging a lawyer’s dignity through the mud. Stop making a living off things like drinking sessions and lobbying. Honestly, I’m ashamed to be a lawyer alongside you.”

Han Tae-seung retorted, “Shame? Losing a case is what’s shameful. I don’t have parents who are judges or prosecutors like you, so if I want to avoid losing cases, I have to grit my teeth and do whatever it takes.”

The colleague then provoked him, saying, “Well, you’ve even killed someone, so doing shitty things must be easy for you,” and the situation grew more volatile as an enraged Han Tae-seung tried to lunge at him.

At that point, a remark by Lee Mi-do (played by Ahn Eun-jin), who stepped between them, drew attention. Lee Mi-do warned Han Tae-seung’s colleague, “I’m going to sexually harass you in one minute. If you don’t get out right now, I’ll pull your pants off no matter what and humiliate you in front of everyone here.”

She added, “If you come at me with all you’ve got, it’d be no problem for me to strip you down to your underwear. I’m serious—I’m strong.”

Although Lee Mi-do said this in the drama to protect Han Tae-seung and stop the other person from provoking him, viewers were divided after the episode aired over whether the wording was appropriate.

Some viewers criticized the line for using sexual harassment and forced undressing as a means of intimidation. Their point was that even in a scene meant to subdue someone, sexual violence should be handled carefully rather than used as a satisfying form of retaliation.

Some also said the appropriateness of the wording should have been carefully considered during the writing and directing process, particularly given that the scene aired on KBS, a public broadcaster.

On the other hand, it is also worth considering that the scene was not an attempt to justify actual sexual harassment, but showed a character using extreme language to stop aggressive remarks directed at a colleague. The argument is that it is difficult to directly equate a character’s words in a drama with the values of the work as a whole or the intentions of its creators. Still, viewers may interpret the line differently, since the wording itself may make them uncomfortable regardless of its intent.

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic, relatable melodrama about a couple entering their 10th year together as they encounter unfamiliar emotions within a relationship that had become familiar.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.