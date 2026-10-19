‘Trans’ Pungja snags Park Semi’s bouquet... “I asked the men around me to marry me”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Transgender broadcaster Pungja brought the house down with laughter when she caught comedian Park Semi’s bouquet at her wedding.

On the 18th, Pungja posted a video filmed at Park Semi’s wedding on her personal account.

The video showed Park Semi, wearing a pristine white wedding dress, tossing her bouquet as female guests all reached out at once to catch it.

As several guests fiercely vied for the bouquet, Pungja was the one who ultimately got her hands on it.

Pungja beamed as she held the large bouquet she had caught more easily than expected. The guests watching also applauded to congratulate her, adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

Pungja also drew laughs with her amusing remarks about catching the bouquet.

Pungja said, “Now that I’ve caught the bouquet, there isn’t much time left, so I asked the men around me if they could marry me. They all said they wouldn’t be available on the wedding day, but I haven’t even told them the date yet,” prompting bursts of laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Semi married florist Kim Jun-yeon, who is one year her junior, in Seoul on the 18th. The two reportedly first met through an acquaintance and had been dating for about two years.

Ahead of the wedding, Park Semi announced the news herself on her personal account on the 12th.

At the time, she said, “I’ve found my closest partner, someone I can play and laugh with and enjoy delicious food with for the rest of my life. I’m finally getting married,” drawing congratulations from many people.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.