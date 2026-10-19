Ha-young replaced by Jung Ye-in — casting lineup for Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” complete

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Netflix has confirmed production and casting for Seasons 2 and 3 of its series “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” a thrilling story about genius surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), who once roamed battlefields and takes up a post to revive a trauma team that existed in name only, is set to make an exhilarating return with Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Yoon Kyung-ho, Jung Jae-kwang and Jung Ye-in.

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” captivated viewers around the world with its cathartic storytelling and the cast’s delightful team chemistry. In particular, its distinctive characters led by “hands of God” Baek Kang-hyuk and its adrenaline-fueled standout scenes sparked a major buzz, earning a place on the Top 10 lists in 63 countries worldwide. With Seasons 2 and 3 now confirmed for simultaneous production, anticipation is building for the performances of Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Yoon Kyung-ho, Jung Jae-kwang and Jung Ye-in.

Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” promise even stronger chemistry among the cast and a bigger scale. After reviving the trauma team through his life-risking efforts, Baek Kang-hyuk is once again embarking on a “major operation” to make the impossible possible. Season 2 tells the story of Baek Kang-hyuk and the trauma team racing through larger-scale disasters and unpredictable crises to clear the blockages in the system’s arteries and protect the golden hour between life and death. Fans are eagerly awaiting the team’s struggles as it faces a new path, having joined forces and pushed past its limits in Season 1. Lee Do-yun will write Season 2, while in Season 3 he will be joined by rising writer Tomasi, who is set to bring fresh energy to the series.

Above all, anticipation centers on the even stronger chemistry of “Team Trauma.” Now so in sync they can understand one another with just a look, the trauma team will deliver an even greater thrill through its powerful synergy. Alongside returning cast members Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Yoon Kyung-ho and Jung Jae-kwang, newcomer Jung Ye-in is expected to give the team’s fearless exploits a boost.

At the heart of the trauma team, Ju Ji-hoon will continue to deliver the cathartic, Baek Kang-hyuk-style heroics everyone has been waiting for. All eyes are on how Baek Kang-hyuk, who receives a new mission in Season 2, will overcome the challenges. Choo Young-woo, “Official No. 1,” will carefully portray the growth of Yang Jae-won, who has emerged as Baek Kang-hyuk’s successor. Yoon Kyung-ho, who brought laughs by slipping into “Baek Kang-hyuk mode” whenever a crisis arose, will add humor to the series as Han Yu-rim, promoted to chief of the planning and coordination office at Hanguk University Hospital. Jung Jae-kwang, who drew attention with his impactful acting, is set to strengthen the team chemistry further as Park Gyeong-won, while fresh face Jung Ye-in will bring new energy to the series as Cheon Jang-mi, the trauma team’s veteran nurse. There is growing interest in the distinctive charm Jung Ye-in will bring after being cast through a highly competitive audition.

Meanwhile, new and compelling actors will also join forces in Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” promising a diverse range of characters and chemistry. Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” will be available exclusively on Netflix.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.