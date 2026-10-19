“Sharing the news carefully,” Park Sung-kwang faces another ordeal after divorce rumors with Lee Sol-i: Gwangbok-i’s surgery

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Park Sung-kwang has decided to have surgery for his dog Gwangbok-i, who has heart disease.

On the 19th, Park wrote on his account, “Because so many people care about Gwangbok-i, I’m sharing this news carefully. Our Gwangbok-i, who has shared affection with children who were sicker and worse off than Gwangbok-i, is now very ill.”

He continued, “Because Gwangbok-i is over ten years old, I thought long and hard before deciding on surgery. Because of the heart disease, walks, baths and grooming have all been forbidden,” explaining Gwangbok-i’s condition. “This dog, who loves people, can’t welcome visitors as warmly as they deserve and has to take six kinds of medication every day. The kidneys are also gradually getting worse.”

He added, “I don’t know how much longer we’ll be able to be together, but after much consideration, I’ve decided to go ahead with surgery. Please pray with us so Gwangbok-i can hold on and make it through the surgery safely.”

A video released with the post showed Gwangbok-i, who is battling heart disease. Gwangbok-i was first hospitalized with pulmonary edema last year, and the condition recurred last March. After Gwangbok-i recovered, the symptoms reportedly worsened again. The condition deteriorated recently to the point that Gwangbok-i had to go to the emergency room twice in a week, prompting concern.

Park said, “They say there’s a limit to how long medication can keep Gwangbok-i going. The kidneys are already badly damaged,” and added, “After a great deal of deliberation, I decided on surgery after talking it over with my family. Please pray that Gwangbok-i stays strong and gets through this.”

His wife, Lee Sol-i, commented on the post, “I’ll have plenty of Gwangbok-i’s favorite snacks ready and wait. Come home soon!”

Gwangbok-i became known to the public after appearing with Park Sung-kwang on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Omniscient Interfering View in 2018. Gwangbok-i later appeared in several advertisements and received a great deal of love.

Meanwhile, Park married Lee Sol-i in 2020. Divorce rumors about the couple recently surfaced after Lee posted a cryptic message on social media. However, Lee personally clarified the matter and dismissed the suspicions. The couple was later seen attending KCM’s wedding together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.