“Curious about the world of Solbi♥”... Lee Kyu-han’s sweet gesture of paying the class fee himself and visiting the art studio

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] It has emerged that actor Lee Kyu-han signed up for an art class himself to better understand the artistic world of his future bride, singer and painter Solbi (real name Kwon Ji-an).

On the 18th, a video showing Lee Kyu-han visiting an atelier in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, and taking an art class was posted on the official social media account of art community Odd Canvas Club (OCC).

OCC shared news of Lee’s visit, calling it “such a sweet gesture—he wanted to fully understand his future bride’s world, so he signed up for a class himself and came in.”

OCC added, “To better understand the world of artist Solbi, who stands before the canvas as a painter, her future husband, actor Lee Kyu-han, personally paid the tuition, formally signed up for an OCC session, and came to the atelier.”

In the video, Lee Kyu-han is immersed in his artwork, wearing a black shirt and brown apron. He drew particular attention as he seriously tried finger painting, applying paint to the canvas with both gloved hands to add color.

Lee reportedly explained that he used a bright, refreshing palette because he has always liked ice cream. Solbi then asked, “I guess you wanted to be more vibrant?” and, according to reports, Lee simply smiled bashfully without giving much of an answer.

Describing the moment, OCC said, “His silent, bashful yet affectionate smile in response to that question gave even those watching a flutter that made their hearts tingle.”

OCC also called it “the sweet sincerity of signing up for a class himself and stepping in front of that canvas because he was curious about the world where the person he loves resides,” adding that it was “a moment at OCC, brightly filled with the warmth of the two’s sincere connection and shy excitement.”

Lee drew attention in particular for paying the tuition himself and participating as a regular student instead of receiving special treatment because his future bride was taking part in the program. It was a touching display of his thoughtfulness as he sought to understand his partner’s profession and artistic world ahead of their wedding.

OCC is a private, members-only atelier where people work with artist Kwon Ji-an to bring out their inner colors with their fingertips instead of brushes and share their feelings honestly with one another.

Lee Kyu-han and Solbi announced their wedding on the 15th. The two met through the KBS Joy and KBS2 variety show Pursuing Old Encounters last year and are set to marry next April.

Alongside her singing career, Solbi continues to create art under her real name, Kwon Ji-an, and has expanded her work as a painter through exhibitions at home and abroad. Lee Kyu-han, who has also continued acting, had a special opportunity this time to experience his future bride’s artistic world firsthand.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.