Kim Yoo-jung, It Turns Out, Appeared in The Chaser as a Child: “Many People Don’t Know”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Yoo-jung showed off her candid wit as she reminisced about The Chaser, a film she appeared in as a child actor.

On the YouTube channel “I Did Come to Promote It,” released on the 16th, Kim Yoo-jung and Park Jin-young, the lead actors in the drama “100 Days of Lies,” appeared and chatted about various topics with Yoo Byung-jae and Jonathan. The conversation ranged from the drama to a look back at their activities as children, and Kim Yoo-jung’s remarkable filmography drew attention.

As they looked through her filmography that day, Kim Yoo-jung was asked when she made her debut. “I debuted when I was four. It was 2003,” she said. Since she began working in entertainment at such a young age, her long career naturally became a topic of conversation.

Yoo Byung-jae, listening to her, brought up The Chaser among the films Kim Yoo-jung had appeared in, expressing his curiosity. “It wasn’t The Chaser, was it? How old were you in The Chaser?” he asked. Kim Yoo-jung replied, “I think I was nine when I did The Chaser,” recalling the film she appeared in as a child.

Yoo Byung-jae then asked, “What was your debut project when you were four?” Kim Yoo-jung answered frankly, “I don’t know,” prompting laughter.

Yoo Byung-jae then recalled seeing The Chaser. “I went to the theater to see The Chaser when I was a college freshman. I liked it so much that I watched it twice. I vividly remember seeing Yoo-jung back then,” he said. He fondly recalled how impressed he had been by the film featuring a young Kim Yoo-jung.

Kim Yoo-jung admitted, “But these days, a lot of people don’t really realize it’s me.” Some people remember what she looked like as a child actor, but viewers who have only seen her grown-up appearances may not recognize the person in her earlier films as the same actor.

Yoo Byung-jae agreed with Kim Yoo-jung. “I can see that,” he said, adding, “She hasn’t changed that much, but people who came across Yoo-jung later might not know.” Though Kim Yoo-jung has been familiar to the public since childhood, she has grown through a wide range of projects over the years, and viewers have also noted the pleasure of rediscovering her in her earlier work.

Kim Yoo-jung debuted as a child commercial model in 2003. The following year, she began her career as an actress with a minor role in the film “DMZ, the Demilitarized Zone.” In 2008, she appeared in The Chaser as Eun-ji, Mi-jin’s daughter, making an overwhelming impression.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.