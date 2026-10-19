‘China’s BoA’ AIJING’s Parents Face Fresh Allegations: “Just 200,000 Won for Father’s Funeral”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] AIJING (13), a Chinese member of the rookie girl group A2O LITE, produced by producer Lee Soo-man, is embroiled in controversy over her parents’ unpaid wages. Further allegations by a former employee claiming to have been victimized have emerged, intensifying the fallout.

On the 18th, a post by a social media user who said they had worked at a company run by AIJING’s parents spread widely on Chinese social media.

The user claimed they had asked for overdue wages to pay for their father’s funeral but received only 1,000 yuan (about 200,000 won).

“My father was critically ill at the time, but he eventually passed away. My older sister quit her job to care for him, so I was the breadwinner in our family,” she said. “I asked the company to pay the wages it owed me because I needed to hold my father’s funeral, but was told there was no money.”

“After calling them myself, the only money I managed to get was just 1,000 yuan,” she said. “I worked there for several years and even worked overtime, and that’s all they gave me. I’ll never forget it.”

Chinese media had previously reported that employees at a Beijing-based educational company run by AIJING’s parents were owed wages. The amount confirmed as subject to court enforcement against the company and in the parents’ names reportedly totaled about 3.45 million yuan (approximately 690 million won).

As the controversy grew, a person identifying herself as AIJING’s mother apologized on social media on the 14th, saying that worsening business conditions had led to debt disputes.

“Whatever the objective reasons may have been, failing to pay what was owed on time was wrongdoing that must be faced squarely and taken responsibility for,” she said, apologizing to those affected. She added, “I will not evade responsibility and will see it through to the end until all the issues are resolved.”

Regarding her daughter, she pleaded, “My child has no connection whatsoever to the business I used to run or the disputes related to it.”

However, criticism in China continues. On the 17th, a hashtag accusing her of supporting her daughter’s debut while withholding employees’ wages rose to the top of Weibo’s real-time search rankings. Chinese media also criticized her, saying she should prioritize paying the overdue wages instead of stopping at an apology.

AIJING, who was born in 2013, won the youth division in the China region of World of Dance (WOD) in 2024 and drew attention after her debut for her outstanding dancing skills. A2O LITE released its debut song “NEON” on the 13th, and the song topped the Melon Top 100 chart.

A2O Entertainment, the group’s agency, has yet to issue an official statement on the controversy.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.