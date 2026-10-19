‘46 kg’ Son Dam-bi reveals three secrets to losing 21 kg after childbirth: ‘16-hour fast + sensible diet + exercise’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi has revealed how she managed her figure after giving birth.

On the 19th, Son Dam-bi posted on her account about “three habits for regaining my figure after childbirth” and introduced her own approach to managing her figure.

The first habit Son Dam-bi named was “keep moving consistently, even if only for a short time.” She said, “On days I work out, I focus on exercising, and even on days I can’t make it to a workout, I move my body whenever I can at home,” adding, “Rather than taking a complete break because I don’t have time for a long workout, I tried to move a little, but often.”

Her second habit was “fasting for 16 hours.” Son Dam-bi explained, “I tend to leave a fasting period between meals,” adding, “Instead, I make sure to eat two meals a day.” The idea is to adjust the intervals between meals without excessively cutting out meals she needs.

The third things she emphasized were “enjoying what you want to eat in moderation” and “not being too restrictive with your diet.” Son Dam-bi added, “I don’t deny myself all the foods I like,” and, “I try to eat what I want in moderation and return to my usual eating habits from the next meal.”

This means enjoying foods she wants in moderation rather than denying herself them altogether, and not letting her entire diet fall apart just because one meal was different from usual. In other words, the focus is on maintaining eating habits that can be sustained in daily life rather than insisting on a strict diet.

Finally, Son Dam-bi stressed “building habits that can be maintained for a long time without overdoing it.” The point was that it is more important to stick consistently to an approach suited to her lifestyle than to achieve a noticeable change in a short period.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022, and they have a daughter, Hayi.

Son Dam-bi’s weight rose to 67 kg after childbirth, but she made headlines after successfully losing 21 kg through consistent dietary management and exercise.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.