“You don’t look alike?” Oh Sang-uk was related by blood to chef Kwon Seong-jun: “the son of the older sister of my grandfather’s younger brother’s wife” (Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] National fencing team member Oh Sang-uk drew laughter after revealing an unexpected family connection to chef Kwon Seong-jun, widely known as “Napoli Matfia.”

On the 19th, the team behind JTBC’s “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” released a preview for episode 94, titled “Oh Sang-uk’s Fencing Occupational Hazard?! (with Oh Sang-uk, Heo Mimi & Biewesa Daniel Gasama).” The video featured a special on the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, showing national fencing team member Oh Sang-uk, judoka Heo Mimi and track-and-field athlete Biewesa Daniel Gasama meeting the chefs.

Oh Sang-uk was the one who caught everyone’s eye from the moment he appeared. His tall, striking looks prompted both the cast members and guests to chime in: “He’s totally a celebrity” and “He’s so handsome.”

What drew even more attention, however, was Kim Sung-joo’s introduction: “I heard there’s someone here who’s related to Oh Sang-uk.”

Looking around at the chefs seated in the studio, Oh surprised everyone by saying, “Chef Kwon Seong-jun.”

As curiosity grew about how the two were related, Oh Sang-uk began explaining their family connection. He said, “the son of the older sister of my paternal grandfather’s younger brother’s wife,” leaving listeners confused. It turned out to be a complicated relationship involving several steps—not exactly what one would call a close family connection.

As Oh Sang-uk continued his explanation, laughter broke out in the studio. After hearing how the two were related, chefs including Park Eun-young and Yoon Nam-no added to the laughter by responding, “They’re basically strangers.”

Meanwhile, “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” airs every Sunday at 8:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.