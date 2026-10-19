Han Chae-young opens up about trauma from 'Autumn in My Heart': "No seniors treated me badly, but I was scared on set"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Han Chae-young opened up about the trauma she experienced while filming her debut drama, 'Autumn in My Heart.'

A video titled 'Unearthing My Dark Past... Reading Comments: "Jihoo... You Were Really Angry, Huh?"' was released on 'Babi Inhyeong Han Chae-young' on the 16th.

In the video, Han Chae-young mentioned her debut drama, 'Autumn in My Heart,' and admitted, "I have trauma from it." She said, "I had only recently come to Korea when I was cast in a major drama. If I talk about this, I might get hate comments, but that director met with me just once and cast me on the spot. I shouldn't have been cast that way."

Han Chae-young, who was subjected at the time to harsh criticism for her "terrible acting" and malicious comments, let out a deep sigh and recalled, "It was a really difficult time for me, in its own way." She continued, "I was deeply hurt, and I was really scared to go to the set. When I think of 'Autumn in My Heart,' I have a bit of trauma from it," she said.

Han Chae-young said of her first impression of Won Bin, who co-starred with her, "He was handsome. He always seemed like a gentleman."

She added, "Everyone treated me well. I was simply scared of being on set. Not a single person treated me badly or harshly just because they were a senior."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.