75-year-old single Yoon Mi-ra becomes My Little Old Boy’s oldest new cast member: “No husband, but three dressing rooms”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Yoon Mi-ra is joining SBS’s My Little Old Boy at age 75 as its oldest cast member.

At the end of the episode of SBS variety show My Little Old Boy (hereafter My Little Old Boy) that aired on the 18th, a preview was released featuring the daily life of Yoon Mi-ra, who is joining the show as a new cast member.

In the preview that day, Yoon Mi-ra captured attention by teasing a glamorous single life alongside a youthful appearance that belied her age of 75.

Yoon Mi-ra showed off her exceptional skin first thing in the morning. When Cho Hye-ryun saw it and exclaimed, “Your skin is a work of art,” Yoon surprised viewers by revealing her ultra-simple skin-care routine: washing her face with only water, then applying lotion and lip balm.

Yoon Mi-ra then showed off her distinctive fashion sense as she got ready to go out. She revealed as many as three dressing rooms, and despite having countless outfits and fashion items, lamented, “I have so many clothes, but nothing to wear,” making everyone laugh.

Cho Hye-ryun could not hide her amazement at Yoon Mi-ra’s lavish dressing rooms, and Shin Dong-yup also marveled at the sight, saying, “It looks like a scene from a drama.”

What drew the most attention was Yoon Mi-ra’s candid views on marriage, as she remained unmarried even at 75.

After an acquaintance complimented her, saying, “You don’t have a single wrinkle on your neck,” Yoon Mi-ra joked, “I wonder if it’s because I never got married.”

She went on to express her satisfaction with single life, saying, “I have no regrets. I may not have a husband, but I have three dressing rooms.” She added, “A husband is what causes the most heartache,” bringing more laughs.

She also spoke openly about her past love life. “Why wouldn’t I have received proposals back then? I got plenty,” Yoon Mi-ra said, boasting of her popularity when she was young.

But when an acquaintance asked, “Is there anyone who comes to mind?” she replied, “Are they dead? It’s pointless,” turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Viewers are eager to see what kind of daily life Yoon Mi-ra, who is showing off her witty banter and confident single life even at 75, will share on My Little Old Boy.

Meanwhile, the episode of SBS’s My Little Old Boy featuring Yoon Mi-ra will air on the 25th at 9 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.