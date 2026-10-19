Jung Woo-sung and Lee Jung-jae: What happened between the close friends? ‘Artist’ name set to go just two years later

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Artist Studio, a drama production company launched with actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung’s names front and center, is expected to drop “Artist” from its name after about two years. Amid reports that Jung recently stepped down as an inside director and Lee sold shares worth about 5.5 billion won, changes are also emerging in the business structure built around the two actors.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure system on the 18th, Artist Studio plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on the 26th and vote on an amendment to its articles of incorporation to change its name to Studio Ssolssol.

If the proposal passes, the name Artist Studio, which was newly adopted in October 2024, will disappear after about two years.

Artist Studio’s predecessor was RaemongRaein, the production company behind the drama Reborn Rich. Lee Jung-jae’s side secured control of RaemongRaein in 2024 after a management dispute over the company, and Lee and Jung Woo-sung, among others, were appointed inside directors in October of that year. The company also changed its name to Artist Studio at the time, putting the two actors’ names front and center.

In particular, Artist United (now Artist Company), in which Lee Jung-jae was the largest shareholder, presented a blueprint for securing a new growth driver by combining the content capabilities of the company behind Reborn Rich with the influence of Lee and Jung Woo-sung.

But about two years later, the situation inside and outside the company has changed considerably.

First, on September 1, Lee Jung-jae sold the 408,345 shares of Artist Studio he owned to drama production company Studio Jidam for about 5.5 billion won. The transaction reduced his personal stake from 5.04% to 0.95%; subsequent dilution from a paid-in capital increase brought it down further, to 0.83%. Jung Woo-sung then resigned early as an inside director of Artist Company on the 2nd.

Jung Woo-sung’s term was originally set to run until March 28, 2027, but he stepped away from management with about six months left in his term.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung are close friends—among the best-known in the entertainment industry—and business partners who jointly founded Artist Company in 2016. They have worked together for many years, expanding the company from actor management into film and drama production.

Jung Woo-sung’s resignation as a director does not mean the end of the two men’s business partnership. He still owns a 10.99% stake in Artist Company and remains affiliated with it as an actor. Artist Company, from which Jung resigned, and Artist Studio, which is pursuing a name change, are separate legal entities.

New capital is also flowing into Artist Studio. Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) took part last month in a third-party allotment of paid-in capital worth about 4 billion won. Artist Company is also pursuing the sale of some of its shares to Studio Jidam, and the ownership structure appears to be continuing to change.

The upcoming extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will discuss not only the name change but also an expansion of the company’s business areas. The agenda includes adding exhibitions, conventions, event management, and businesses related to art and art content to its existing drama production business. The company also plans to amend provisions in its articles of incorporation concerning the issuance of new shares, which could be used to attract outside investment. In other words, the company, which had emphasized the synergy between drama production and the two star actors, is seeking to shift its focus toward new businesses and attracting investment.

With Jung Woo-sung having resigned as an inside director, Lee Jung-jae having sold shares worth around 5.5 billion won, and the company increasingly likely to drop even the “Artist” name, attention is focused on the outcome of the shareholders’ meeting on the 26th and the company’s next moves.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.