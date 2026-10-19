‘School Lunch Master’ Lee Mi-young of Culinary Class Wars becomes university professor at 62 in dramatic turn after 15 years in school cafeterias

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The ‘School Lunch Master,’ who spent 15 years making sure children were fed, has now become a professor teaching university students. Chef Lee Mi-young, 62, whose life took a turning point with Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, is taking on a new challenge in her 60s: teaching at a university.

On the 18th, Lee Mi-young shared the happy news on her social media that she had been appointed an adjunct professor in Dong-A University’s Department of Culinary & Food Business.

“I spent 15 years lovingly preparing meals for children in school cafeterias, and now I’m able to share with students the vivid experience I’ve gained in the field,” she said, expressing her excitement.

She continued, “Although I’ve been cooking for a long time, standing in a position where I teach someone brings a different kind of excitement and sense of responsibility. I’ll do my best to pass on to students the basics of cooking and the care that goes into food,” she said, stating her resolve.

The photos she shared showed Lee Mi-young standing alongside university officials. Her bright smile as she shared her joy at being appointed a professor caught people’s attention.

Next March, Dong-A University will establish a Department of Culinary & Food Business for international students. Lee is set to teach Korean cuisine and practical skills in large-scale cooking there, passing on to students from Korea and abroad the know-how she acquired during 15 years working in school cafeterias.

Chef Park Ji-young, known as ‘Kitchen Gangster,’ who also appeared on Culinary Class Wars, was appointed an adjunct professor. With Chinese cuisine expert Chef Jeong Yong-jae and fine-dining expert Chef Park Gi-seop also joining the faculty, the university has assembled an impressive teaching lineup.

After going from an ordinary housewife to a school cook, Lee Mi-young gained nationwide popularity by appearing on Culinary Class Wars, released in 2024. Competing with star chefs with impressive résumés, she won acclaim for her skills, making it into the final 20 with her unpretentious Korean food.

She also appeared on the show at her son’s urging. Lee previously said that she decided to participate after her son spent three days persuading her.

The cooking philosophy she has upheld for a long time was dedication rather than any special secret technique. In an earlier interview, Lee also revealed that when she worked in a school cafeteria, she would arrive an hour before her shift to make stock herself so the children could have a delicious lunch.

Her life changed dramatically after Culinary Class Wars. Offers came pouring in from various TV programs and events, along with requests for her to open a restaurant of her own.

She also said that she had planned to open a restaurant after retiring but put off starting the business for a while because of her busy schedule of events and lectures. Instead, she chose to pass on the experience she had accumulated to younger colleagues, beginning a new chapter in her life.

“I sincerely thank everyone who always sends me such warm love and support,” Lee said. “I’ll keep a learner’s mindset and remain the School Lunch Master who never loses sight of her original intentions,” she promised.

Internet users also sent their support, saying, “Huge congratulations!” and “She’ll be the best teacher for her students, and this seems like a wonderful opportunity they’ll never forget.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.