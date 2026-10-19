“Who will wear the 70 billion won bra?” Kylie Jenner makes her Victoria’s Secret debut

Photo courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] American model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, 29, made a surprise appearance on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway wearing an ultra-luxurious bra worth nearly 70 billion won. According to Page Six, a U.S. entertainment and fashion outlet, Jenner appeared at the “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026,” held in Los Angeles on the 18th (local time), and walked the runway in the lingerie brand’s “Fantasy Bra” for the first time.

The Fantasy Bra Jenner wore that day was created in collaboration with luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. It is priced at $50 million (about 66.7 billion won) and is said to be the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever.

At the center of the bra is a 75.54-carat yellow diamond worth $22 million (about 29.3 billion won), surrounded by 4,410 natural diamonds. It weighs about 1.8 kilograms, and 15 artisans worked on it; reports say it took at least 1,000 hours to complete. Though made of gems and precious metals, it was designed to move flexibly with the body’s curves, like actual lingerie.

Jenner’s boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, 30, of the Dune film series, watched the show from the audience that day.

Jenner, who has expanded her career from cosmetics entrepreneur to a prominent figure in fashion, is said to have once again made headlines by debuting on the brand’s signature runway alongside the Fantasy Bra, reportedly the most expensive ever.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.