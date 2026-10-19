Yano Shiho and Choo Sung-hoon: 34 Million Won a Year in Tuition for Choo Sa-rang Was Worth It—Yano Breaks Down in Tears Over Her Letter Saying, “I Grew Up in a Good Environment”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yano Shiho recalled the moment she broke down in tears after seeing a letter her daughter, Choo Sa-rang, had written expressing gratitude for the environment in which she grew up.

On the 16th, a video titled “A Gift Mission with Future Son-in-Law Yuto and Sarang (feat. a Bouquet & Handwritten Letter)” was posted on Yano Shiho’s YouTube channel.

Asked that day whether she had ever received a letter from Sarang, Yano Shiho said, “I have. I think it was a school assignment for Parents’ Day. She didn’t give it to me directly, but I saw it posted on the school wall. It said, ‘I think I grew up in a good environment.’”

She recalled the moment, saying, “I broke down in tears after seeing the letter. I cried when I saw it on the school wall. I was truly moved.”

Yano Shiho opened up, saying, “It listed everything I had done for Sarang, and I was so moved that I couldn’t stop crying.”

Yano Shiho married mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang. The family appeared on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” from 2013 to 2016 and became much-loved by viewers.

In 2018, the family moved to Hawaii, in the United States, for Choo Sa-rang’s education. At the time, Choo Sa-rang attended a highly ranked private school in Hawaii, and it attracted attention when it became known that the average annual tuition was about 34 million won.

They currently live in Tokyo and drew attention once again after revealing on YouTube their own home, valued at about 5 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.