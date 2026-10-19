“All 8 Billion Won, Gone”: Kim Yong-bin Reveals Why He Avoids Money Transactions and Acting as a Guarantor (Boss in the Mirror)

[Park Aram, Sportschosun] Trot singer Kim Yong-bin shared how his family lost a vast fortune in the past because of a guarantor issue.

On the 18th, KBS2’s variety show *Boss in the Mirror* showed Kim Yong-bin talking about his financial outlook while getting his nails done with his manager.

Kim Yong-bin said that, from a young age, he often heard his grandmother talk about the habit of saving money and the risks of financial dealings.

“You never know what might happen in life. I think you need to manage your money carefully from a young age,” he said.

Kim Yong-bin mentioned his family’s past as the reason he developed this outlook on money.

“My grandfather was incredibly wealthy in Daegu. They say Hyundai Department Store, Shinsegae Department Store, Suseong Lake, the middle school I attended, and the mountain over there (Yongdu-san) were all our land. But he made a bad decision as a guarantor over a claim that water came out of a ballpoint pen, and it all went away. It was worth 7 to 8 billion won back then. We were completely broke,” he revealed.

When his manager said that they had lent money to an acquaintance and were getting a little back each month, Kim Yong-bin reacted as if it was hard to understand.

“See? Why would you do that? You’re lucky even that much is coming back. It’s fortunate you’re getting it back—what would you do if you didn’t? You work so hard to save that money. I always heard it, almost like brainwashing: ‘If you lend money, you lose a friend, lose your money, lose everything,’” he stressed.

After Kim Sook, watching in the studio, asked Kim Yong-bin if he had ever engaged in money dealings, he confessed that he had lent 200,000 won to a close friend in middle school and that they had grown distant afterward.

“It was 200,000 won back then. I was in middle school,” Kim Yong-bin explained, adding that it was a considerable amount for someone so young. He continued, “I really liked them, and we were close friends. But I wasn’t worth less than that 200,000 won, was I?” He revealed how hurt he had felt.

Lee Soon-sil, watching this, comforted Kim Yong-bin and said something to the effect that she would repay the money for him, making the studio laugh.

Kim Yong-bin also shared his habit of keeping meticulous records to manage his expenses.

He also said that he had steadily collected bankbooks since childhood: “That’s just how I am. I must have about 60 bankbooks I’ve kept over the years. I got my first one when I was seven. I still have it, too.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.