‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’ Director Kim Han-min to Finally Tie the Knot at 57, with a Party-Style Wedding at a Hotel in November

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Director Kim Han-min, 57, is getting married. His film ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’ set the all-time box-office record in South Korea.

According to an exclusive report by MyDaily on the 19th, Kim will marry at a hotel in Seoul on November 15, marking the start of a new chapter in his life.

The wedding is expected to have a different feel from a conventional ceremony. It is reportedly set to take the form of a party, stepping away from the formulaic wedding format and allowing guests to mingle freely and enjoy themselves.

However, the identity of his bride-to-be and details of the couple’s love story have not been disclosed.

Kim made his debut in 1999 with the short film ‘So Kim Sun-im Met Kang Du-sik.’ He drew attention in Chungmuro with his first commercial feature, ‘Paradise Murdered,’ in 2007, which attracted 2.26 million moviegoers. The film earned him the Blue Dragon Film Awards for Best New Director and Best Screenplay, and his directing was recognized.

Kim is one of the leading hit-making directors in the Korean film industry. He completed the so-called ‘Yi Sun-sin trilogy,’ bringing the story of Admiral Yi Sun-sin to the screen in ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’ (2014), ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’ (2022) and ‘Noryang: Deadly Sea’ (2023).

Of these, ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents,’ released in 2014, rewrote the box-office history of Korean cinema, drawing approximately 17.61 million moviegoers. Even now, 12 years after its release, it remains No. 1 at the all-time box office among films released in South Korea.

Even as he prepares to marry, Kim is hard at work on his next project. He is currently in post-production on ‘Sword: The Sword of Godumakhan,’ starring actor Park Bo-gum, which is targeted for release in 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.