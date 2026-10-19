Lee Sang-woon battled colon cancer while living as a long-distance dad, then faced divorce proceedings: “Hospital visits without family... the emotional pain was immense”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Sang-woon opened up about a difficult period when he was living apart from his family as a long-distance dad and was hit by both colon cancer and divorce.

Comedian Lee Sang-woon, who rose to fame as “Sergeant Catfish,” appeared on MBN’s “While You Were Sick,” which aired on the 18th.

That day, Lee looked back on his heyday, saying, “I used to have a lot of money in my bank account. I even did 10 nightclub gigs in a single night.” He added, “At the time, I earned as much as 100 million won a month. With one month’s income, I could buy at least two apartments.”

He said he had sent his two children to the United States to study abroad when they were in elementary school, and that his wife went with them. He said he worked nonstop to support his family’s study-abroad expenses while living apart from them.

But Lee said, “I misjudged things at the time. I thought I would make good money for the rest of my life, but offers from TV networks started to dwindle.” He explained, “There had been a generational shift in broadcasting.”

His work eventually dwindled, but the study-abroad expenses continued. Lee said, “It wasn’t just like pouring money into a bottomless pit—my bank balance started going into the red.”

Lee said he later switched careers to become an instructor and continued supporting his family. “But then a warning light came on in my life,” he said. “At the time, my first goal was to earn money, and my second was to send it to my family.”

He said he had focused solely on work even when he was ill. “I was working frantically despite feeling sick, and when I went to the hospital, I was diagnosed with colon cancer,” he said.

He continued, “The physical pain was severe too, but the emotional pain was the worst—I got divorced at the time. I was also dealing with the aftereffects of colon cancer and gallbladder surgery, and the divorce proceedings were extremely difficult.”

He added, “The hardest part was that when other people went to the hospital, their families came with them, while I had to go alone. Even when I got home afterward, no one was there.” His account of the pain of having to endure his illness alone drew sympathy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.