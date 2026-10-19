Kang So-ra’s ‘embarrassing past’ hidden at her parents’ home exposed... ‘Wuxia novel written in middle school’ unveiled for the first time

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kang So-ra could not hide her embarrassment when a wuxia novel she had written herself as a student was revealed.

On the 19th, a preview video titled “Kang So-ra’s embarrassing past hidden at her parents’ home! The actual copy of the wuxia novel ‘Biyeon Singeom’ revealed for the first time” was posted on the official social media account of tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block (hereafter, You Quiz on the Block).

In the video, host Yoo Jae-suk mentioned that Kang So-ra had written a wuxia novel herself while she was a student. Yoo explained, “Ms. Kang So-ra wrote a wuxia novel herself,” adding, “After her debut, a fan collected the installments posted online and made them into a book for her.”

Kang So-ra bowed her head, saying, “I hid it away so well at my parents’ house that I can’t find it. I want to delete it. It’s so embarrassing.” But when the actual copy of the wuxia novel ‘Biyeon Singeom,’ prepared by the production team, appeared right in front of her, she could not hide how flustered she was.

When Yoo Jae-suk read part of the novel aloud, Kang So-ra made people laugh by coolly assessing her writing from the past.

Kang So-ra expressed her embarrassment about what she had written at the time, saying, “I over-embellished the sentences. There was too much explanation. I guess I wanted to show off too much.”

As for when she began writing the novel, she said, “I started writing little by little in elementary school and posted it when I was in middle school.”

When Yoo Jae-suk asked whether she knew Chinese characters well, particularly given the distinctive use of Chinese characters in wuxia novels, Kang So-ra replied, “I’d read a lot before then, so I looked up the characters I didn’t know.” It offered a glimpse of her extraordinary passion: she had been immersed in wuxia novels since childhood and even went on to write one herself.

Kang So-ra has previously drawn attention for her particular fondness for wuxia. In recent YouTube content, she presented an introductory lecture for people new to the genre, and the video received an enthusiastic response, surpassing 2.8 million views.

In particular, in a preview video for You Quiz on the Block released on the 15th, Kang So-ra also shared her agency’s reaction to the unexpected success of wuxia content.

At the time, Kang So-ra admitted, “I didn’t think it would take off like this. I expected 50,000 to 60,000.” She then spoke about the difference between the image her agency seeks to project and her own side as a wuxia enthusiast, making people laugh.

Meanwhile, Kang So-ra’s wuxia novel will be featured on the show on the 21st.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.