Yoo Jae-suk, when does he ever get a day off...? He even monitors Kim Young-chul’s radio show: “Congrats on your 10th anniversary” (CheolPim)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Young-chul was moved by broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk’s heartfelt congratulations and warm words.

On SBS Power FM’s “Kim Young-chul’s PowerFM,” which aired at 7 a.m. on the 19th, Yoo Jae-suk’s congratulatory message for Kim Young-chul was unveiled ahead of the show’s 10th anniversary on the 24th.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk congratulated Kim Young-chul, saying, “You’ve already reached your 10th anniversary. My heartfelt congratulations.” He went on to praise him: “Above all, 7 a.m. is not an easy time, and the fact that you’ve held that spot consistently for a full 10 years is itself a testament to your diligence, Young-chul.”

Yoo Jae-suk praised not only Kim Young-chul’s consistency but also the passion he has shown over the years and his efforts toward self-improvement. “The Young-chul I know is always full of energy and constantly studying. He’s a friend who never neglects self-improvement,” he said, noting Kim’s diligent side.

He added, “It seems that Young-chul’s energy helps many people start each day in a good mood.” It was a warm remark recognizing Kim Young-chul’s efforts to stay by his listeners’ side from early morning and keep showing up over the years.

Yoo Jae-suk also urged Kim Young-chul, who has hosted the radio show with the steady support of his listeners, to continue working as a DJ for a long time. “I heard you’ve held onto the No. 1 spot for 10 years—that’s incredible. Keep being a DJ loved for a long time, beyond your 10th anniversary, through 20 and even 30 years,” he said warmly.

Finally, Yoo Jae-suk cheered him on, saying, “Young-chul, congratulations on your 10th anniversary. Keep it up, ‘Kim Young-chul’s PowerFM’!” The heartfelt congratulations to a colleague who has diligently held his position for so long added a warm note.

After hearing Yoo Jae-suk’s congratulatory message, Kim Young-chul seemed overcome with emotion. “I have a few tear triggers that go beyond comfort,” he said, revealing that his feelings were not easily settling. He continued, “I appeared on ‘You Quiz’ in January. What Jae-suk hyung said then is coming back to me,” moving listeners.

Finally, Kim Young-chul expressed his gratitude to Yoo Jae-suk, saying, “I’ll get in touch after the radio show.”

Meanwhile, SBS Power FM’s “Kim Young-chul’s PowerFM,” hosted by Kim Young-chul, will mark its 10th anniversary on the 24th. There is growing interest in what Kim, who has connected with listeners every morning, will do next as a DJ.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.