Backlash Over Park Hye-won's Performance Being Halted for a Politician's Congratulatory Remarks... Apologies Pour In, Even from Organizers

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] A series of apologies followed the controversy over “excessive protocol,” in which singer HYNN (Park Hye-won)'s performance was interrupted to make way for a politician's congratulatory remarks. Starting with Kim Min-seok, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, the party and even the festival organizers have bowed their heads, and the situation appears to have been brought to a close for now.

The controversy erupted at the opening ceremony of the 21st Sunchang Fermented Soybean Festival, held in Sunchang County, North Jeolla Province, on the 15th.

At the time, Park Hye-won was performing at the event and had sung two songs, including “Practicing to Be the Main Character,” before preparing for the next one. But the performance was interrupted when the emcee suddenly came onstage and introduced party leader Kim Min-seok.

The emcee said Kim was a devoted fan of Park Hye-won and invited him onto the stage. Park appeared flustered by the unexpected turn of events, but yielded her spot and moved offstage. The performance resumed only after Kim's remarks had ended.

After the scene spread online, a wave of criticism followed, questioning whether it was appropriate to interrupt a guest singer's performance for a politician's remarks. Critics particularly pointed out that protocol for the politician had been prioritized over the performance the audience had been waiting for.

Kim eventually issued a formal apology on his social media on the 18th.

“First, I would like to apologize to singer HYNN and everyone in the audience for the inconvenience I caused,” Kim said. He explained that he had initially said he would not make remarks during the performance, but that the emcee suddenly called him up while he was looking around the venue, prompting him to take the stage.

The Democratic Party also apologized. Spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said that excessive protocol had taken place amid insufficient prior coordination and expressed the party's apologies to the singer and audience for the inconvenience caused.

The festival organizers also acknowledged responsibility. In an official statement, the Sunchang Fermented Soybean Festival Committee apologized to Park Hye-won and the audience, saying there had been a mistake in the way the event was run. It also said it would improve event operations and stage management going forward.

Park Hye-won's side conveyed this position: “Various things can happen during live performances” and “I will continue to do my best to sing under any circumstances.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.