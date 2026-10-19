“My Korean sounds unfriendly because I take after my parents”... Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo’s son Rook Hee gives a bluntly honest explanation

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rook Hee, the son of actor couple Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo, addressed his parents while explaining himself in response to comments about his “Korean speaking style.”

A video capturing a day in the life of Son Tae-young’s son Rook Hee was posted on the YouTube channel “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young” on the 18th.

That day, Rook Hee, Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo’s son, showed how much more mature he had become as he got behind the wheel and drove to a neighborhood supermarket, despite being just 17.

As they talked about school life on the way, Rook Hee greeted friends he met on the street and showed off his fluent English. He then showed his dependable side by diligently running an errand, saying, “Mom told me to pick up eggs and milk.”

While introducing the pizza place and supermarket he often visits, Rook Hee met another friend and explained, “There are so many students from our school in this neighborhood.”

After hearing how he spoke with his friends, the producer remarked, “You’re completely different when you speak English,” then jokingly asked, “You’re so nice when you speak English. Why are you so unfriendly when you speak Korean?”

Rook Hee replied, “Because I take after Mom and Dad when I speak Korean,” but the producer countered, “Your mom and dad are so kind—why bring them into it?” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.