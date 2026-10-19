Sayuri steals the spotlight in a figure-hugging dress that outshines the bride... S-curve and eye-catching apple-shaped curves

TV personality Sayuri drew attention as she showed off her toned figure and shapely, rounded backside.

On the 18th, Sayuri posted a photo to her account without adding any particular caption.

In the photo, Sayuri is seen attending a wedding as a guest in a figure-hugging purple dress. The dress, which naturally accentuates her figure, catches the eye, while her toned physique and voluminous silhouette from behind draw admiration. She also pulled off the brightly colored outfit with ease, showing off her distinctive fashion sense.

In particular, her toned, rounded backside visible beneath the figure-hugging dress caught the eye. Even with just one unposed photo, she showed off her healthy, vibrant appeal and captured attention.

In 2020, Sayuri received a sperm donation in Japan and gave birth to her son, Zen.

She is currently raising her son on her own while balancing her broadcasting career and parenting. She regularly shares glimpses of her daily life with Zen on social media and has won a lot of affection from her followers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.