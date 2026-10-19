Why Is Park Seul-gi Missing from the “List of Park Wi’s Dad’s Adopted Daughters”? Is It Because Her Name Doesn’t Include “Hee”?

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Amid renewed attention to the fact that director Park Chan-hong, father of YouTuber Park Wi, had formed father-daughter bonds with several actresses, questions have surfaced online about why broadcaster Park Seul-gi was not mentioned as one of his adopted daughters.

Recently, posts asking why Park Seul-gi was not known as an adopted daughter, unlike Park Jin-hee, Yoon So-hee and Choi Kang-hee, have spread across social media and online communities, drawing attention.

Park Seul-gi also lost her father when she was young and is close to Park Wi’s family.

In 2023, she appeared on Park Wi’s YouTube channel, Weracle, and expressed her respect for his parents. At the time, Park Wi also revealed that his father, director Park Chan-hong, had shared a photo of himself with Park Seul-gi in the family group chat.

Park Seul-gi opened up about her father, saying, “My dad died of lung cancer in 2001, when I was in middle school. My mom took care of him through a very difficult time. I was too young to know much about my dad. Since I didn’t ask, I think my mom didn’t talk about it either, and because we were so young, I don’t think she told us what illness he had. Dad left us far too soon.”

Choi Kang-hee previously shared an anecdote about director Park Chan-hong visiting her after her father died, saying, “He told me, ‘From now on, I’m your dad. Call me Dad.’ I met (Park) Jin-hee, and Jin-hee called him ‘Dad.’ I thought, ‘He really is everyone’s dad, like a headmaster.’” Park Jin-hee and Yoon So-hee are also said to have met director Park through their work and remained close to him, like family.

Some internet users questioned why Park Seul-gi was not known as an adopted daughter despite having had a similar experience and being close to the family.

Some also wondered why the names of the actresses mentioned as adopted daughters all had the syllable “hee” in common.

However, the specific circumstances, including whether director Park Chan-hong and Park Seul-gi ever discussed having an actual adoptive father-daughter relationship, have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, a video Park Wi released in 2024, titled “Our First Chuseok at My In-Laws’,” has also drawn renewed attention. When Yoon So-hee appeared in the video, some viewers suggested that Song Ji-eun may have been treated differently from the other family members. However, that is speculation based on scenes in the video.

Park Wi also sparked controversy last August when he released CCTV footage of an accident that occurred as he was getting off a KTX train in his wheelchair. He later apologized, saying he had not sufficiently considered the staff member’s perspective, and made the video private. The controversy continues as past videos and the family’s relationships also come back into the spotlight.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.